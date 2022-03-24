Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Match Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.