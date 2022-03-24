Masco Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

