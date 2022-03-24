Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

