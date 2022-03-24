Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 381,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,579,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $718,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $2,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $12,961,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $84,703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

