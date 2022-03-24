Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.04).

Shares of MKS traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.85 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,281. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.46). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.19.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

