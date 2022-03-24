MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $42.32 million and $1.52 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.23 or 0.07022181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.23 or 0.99716191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043592 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

