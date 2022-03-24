Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.01.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

