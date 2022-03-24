Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LVLU stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

