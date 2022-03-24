Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LVLU stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

