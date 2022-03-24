L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

