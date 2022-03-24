Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

NYSE LMT opened at $445.25 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

