Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.52 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $46.52 million and approximately $973,823.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.39 or 0.07046903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.42 or 0.99994268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,673,995 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

