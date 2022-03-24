Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Lion alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.