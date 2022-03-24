Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09.
About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
