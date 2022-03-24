Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 426,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,473,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.83 on Wednesday, reaching $307.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.14 and a 200 day moving average of $315.64. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.68 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

