LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth $134,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

