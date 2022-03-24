Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.40

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 209644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $682.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.