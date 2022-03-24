Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.70. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 29,166 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.