LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

LHCG traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,804. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.80. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

