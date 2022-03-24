LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $58.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

