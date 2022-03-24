LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

