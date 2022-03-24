LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,368,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after buying an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 139,292 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

WPC stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

