Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on Leoni in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ETR:LEO opened at €9.40 ($10.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. Leoni has a 52-week low of €6.84 ($7.52) and a 52-week high of €18.50 ($20.33).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

