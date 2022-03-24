Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%.
Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
