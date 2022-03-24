Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

