Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 28 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $740.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,528. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $764.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $856.53. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

