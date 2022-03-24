Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 65 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $216.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

