Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.69. 48,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,206. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

