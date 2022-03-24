Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

