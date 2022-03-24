Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
