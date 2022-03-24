Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.49. The stock had a trading volume of 76,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,131. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.