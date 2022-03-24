Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,428,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 364,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,209,000 after buying an additional 283,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,493. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,771 shares of company stock worth $27,924,258 over the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.