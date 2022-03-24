Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE LGI opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

