Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE LGI opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.32.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.