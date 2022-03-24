Lattice Token Achieves Market Cap of $27.46 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $641,377.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.54 or 0.07042577 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.66 or 0.99889409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

