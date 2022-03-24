Lantern Pharma’s (LTRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

