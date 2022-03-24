Lantern Pharma Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 177.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.