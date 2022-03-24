Lance Barton Sells 66,218 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lance Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $954,863.56.

Shares of PLBY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $630.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PLBY Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PLBY Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PLBY Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

