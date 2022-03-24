Lance Barton Sells 66,218 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lance Barton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $954,863.56.
Shares of PLBY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $630.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PLBY Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PLBY Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PLBY Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
