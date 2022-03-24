Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $106.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

