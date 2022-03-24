Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $159.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

