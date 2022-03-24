Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $446.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.82 and its 200 day moving average is $384.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $315.14 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.