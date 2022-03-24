Lake Street Financial LLC Has $569,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

