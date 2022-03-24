Lake Street Financial LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,355 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

