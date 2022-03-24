Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,312 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.