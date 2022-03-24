Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

KFY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 198,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,317. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

