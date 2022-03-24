Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $669,082.00 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $54.37 million and $669,082.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002565 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.