Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

