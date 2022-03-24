Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.18. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

