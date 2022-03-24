Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,307.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

