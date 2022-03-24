Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

