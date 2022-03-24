Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,063 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

