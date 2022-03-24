Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

JHML stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

