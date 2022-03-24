Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

