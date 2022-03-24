Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.