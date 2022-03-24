Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000.

FLQL stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

